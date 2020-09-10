Paris Hilton speaks out about Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘It’s not fair’

The singer is currently locked in a legal battle over her conservatorship

Paris Hilton has spoken out about Britney Spears’ conservatorship, amid her ongoing legal battle.

The pop singer is currently fighting to block her father, Jamie Spears, from being reinstated as her conservator – after he stepped down last year due to ill health.

As her conservatorship battle continues, Britney’s longtime pal Paris said she deserves to live her life without being “controlled”.

Speaking on Andy Cohen Live, Paris said: “I saw her [Britney] this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much.”

“I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled,” she continued.

“I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me.”

“After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

When asked if she speaks to Britney about the conservatorship, the Hilton heiress replied: “No, I don’t like bringing things up like that.”

“She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion … fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who resigned from the role early last year.

Jamie served as her conservator for over ten years before he stepped down in September 2019, and was replaced by Britney’s longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery.

The singer’s conservatorship has been under review since last year, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

Last May, Britney appeared in court alongside her parents to speak to a judge who oversees her conservatorship.

Britney’s father Jamie had been in charge of his daughter’s assets since the conservatorship was established, however the agreement doesn’t give him the power to put her into a facility without her consent.

At the time, Britney demanded more freedom, and told a judge that her father made her check into a Los Angeles unit for 30 days on April 3, after she stopped taking her doctor-prescribed medication.

After hearing Britney speak in court, the judge ordered an 730 expert evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case.

