Paris Hilton shocks fans by revealing her ‘real voice’

The Hilton heiress has admitted she's been "playing a character" for years

Paris Hilton has shocked fans by revealing her “real voice”.

The 39-year-old is currently promoting her new YouTube documentary This Is Paris, which goes behind the scenes of the hotel heiress’ life.

During an appearance on Australian breakfast show Sunrise this week, Paris ditched her signature baby voice as she spoke about “playing a character” over the past 20 years.

Speaking to host Sam Armytage, Paris said: “This entire time, I have been playing a character, so the world has never truly known who I am.”

“The real me is someone who is actually brilliant. I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just really good at pretending to be one.”

“I don’t want to be remembered as some airhead, I want to be respected for the businesswoman I am,” she added.

After Paris debuted her “real voice”, fans took to Twitter to express their shock.

Hearing @ParisHilton’s natural speaking voice has shaken me to my core. Thank you for completely being yourself. — kelli (@LagunaBiotchIG) September 14, 2020

Hearing paris Hilton’s real voice is kinda comforting you know? — TKO☆ (@tkowasrobbed) September 14, 2020

That fact that the Paris Hilton voice I grew up hearing isn’t even her real voice 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oQwYpBI0Gt — Nicole Wilson (@imnicolewilson) September 14, 2020

so paris hilton FAKED her voice?? i’m shook but i just heard her real voice and it’s rlly nice — clara⁷ (@chherrybb) September 14, 2020

Paris opens up about her life like never before in her new documentary.

For the first time, the TV personality speaks about the physical and mental abuse she faced as a teenager, when she was sent to a boarding school in Utah.

The 39-year-old also addresses the negative aspects of fame and being the world’s first “influencer”, and she discusses the shame she felt after her sex tape leaked back in 2003.

You can watch the full documentary film below:

