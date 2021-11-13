Paris Hilton shares heartwarming details about her ‘fairytale’ wedding

Paris Hilton has shared heartwarming details about her “fairytale” wedding to Carter Reum.

The couple exchanged vows at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate in California on Thursday, where they also hosted their star-studded reception.

The 40-year-old stunned in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown for the ceremony, before she changed into three more wedding gowns for the reception.

Paris shared exclusive photos of her wedding day with Hello! magazine, and also opened up about her nuptials in a blog post on her website.

The newlywed wrote: “I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little girl. It was a true fairytale wedding.”

“I arrived in the morning to make sure everything was going fabulously: installation, sound, decorations. Then in the afternoon, we started glam! It was the perfect bonding time for my bridal party and I as we sipped on champagne and laughed, and cried tears of joy when sharing all of the memories from the past.”

“I was in awe that this day had finally arrived. Of course we had to take pictures of the glam before walking down the aisle. I took pictures with my bridesmaids, my maid of honor Nicky, my mom, and my dad.”

Paris continued: “My dad had the sweetest reaction to seeing me in my wedding dress. It was the most wholesome moment. I felt like a little girl again seeing the sparkle in his eyes. It was so obvious how proud he was.”

“To make it more emotional, Carter and I did our first look after. I told him he couldn’t cry, because then I’d start crying and I would ruin my mascara before my walk. Of course, he did cry, but I think I started crying first.”

“It was a Cinderella moment and I knew I found my true love. I had a glam refresh after because if I walked the aisle with all that mascara running down my face, it would’ve been beyond.”

Paris also revealed she had Kim Petras sing her iconic 2006 single ‘Stars Are Blind’, before she performed a stunning rendition of ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’ as she walked down the aisle.

The TV personality wrote: “I remember my first two steps down the aisle so clearly. Getting to see the faces of all my loved ones, and closest friends out in the crowd, and all their eyes on me I felt more like a Princess than ever before.”

“Then seeing Carter’s handsome face… It was almost more emotional than the first look. I had to hold myself together though because if I didn’t then I’d be crying in all the footage for the show. It was such pure magic.”

“I reached the end of the altar and Carter took my hands in his. Suddenly I wasn’t as nervous. Carter has that effect on me… he makes everything feel like a fairy tale.”

“The exchanging of our vows, and then our ‘I do’s’ were definitely a dream. I finally became a wife to the most charming Prince!”

Opening up about their star-studded wedding reception, which was attended by Kim Kardashian, Paris said her close friend Demi Lovato performed ‘I Will Always Love You’, which “brought so much emotion and love” to the event.

Paris explained: “The reception was everything I wanted… chic, cute and fun.. I got to dance with my dad, and Carter had the most amazing dance with his mom.”

“We had five of the best and most sentimental speeches from Nicky talking about our childhood and Courtney talking about the man Carter has become.”

“We ended the night with dancing and raging to a DJ set. It was the best day and night of my life. If I could do it all again I would in a heartbeat,” she wrote.

“I was incredibly happy being surrounded by so many loved ones and for everyone to be catching up and letting loose and celebrating.”