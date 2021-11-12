Paris Hilton shares first glimpse of wedding dress after marrying Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has shared the first glimpse of her wedding dress, after marrying Carter Reum.

The couple exchanged vows at a church in Beverly Hills on Thursday, before they hosted a lavish reception at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate in California.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old posted a stunning snap of herself in an Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.

She captioned the post: “My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝#JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum 📸: @JoseVilla.”

Paris’ Oscar de la Renta gown is just one of 11 dresses she plans to wear over her wedding weekend, which will be a three-day affair.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony on Thursday, including Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, Paula Abdul, and Bebe Rexha.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, the sister of Paris’ mother Kathy Hilton, was also pictured arriving at the ceremony with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

According to TMZ, the next part of Paris’ three-day wedding will be a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier on Friday night, before a black-tie event on Saturday.

Carter popped the question to Paris with a $1million engagement ring back in February, after over a year of dating.

The Chicago native is a longtime friend of the Hilton family, and is the founder of venture capital firm M13.

Paris and Carter’s big day will be televised in a 13-part Peacock series called ‘Paris in Love’ – which will document the lead up to their wedding, and the moment they say “I do”.

The couple started dating in 2019, and Paris announced their engagement news on her 40th birthday back in February.

Sharing photos of the romantic beach proposal, the Stars Are Blind singer wrote: “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it.”

“My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise.”

“As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Sharing more details on her website, Paris wrote: “It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends.”

“With Carter by my side, I know that anything is possible. He accepts me for who I am and encourages me to show my true self. I’m eternally grateful to have him in my life.”