Paris Hilton reveals her newborn son’s unusual name

Paris Hilton has revealed her newborn son’s unusual name.

The Hilton heiress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, via surrogate with her husband Carter Reum last month.

The 42-year-old has since revealed that her child’s full name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

The new mum read an excerpt from her upcoming book Paris: The Memoir on her This Is Paris podcast, where she spoke about why she chose the moniker.

The socialite said: “If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name I that decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map, looking for something to go with Paris and London.”

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more important it’s the birth of flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives and that this should give us great hope for the future.”

“Even when the past is painful and the present seems to have fallen to s**t, it’s weird how two ideas that are so different, so completely opposite, can coexist like that. But they do. Freedom and suffering, joy and sorrow, love and loss. So his name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.”

Paris, who married Carter in 2021, continued: “And his middle name is Barron after my grandfather Barron Hilton, he was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him everyday so I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son’s name.”

“So there you go, my beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum and Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world.”