Paris Hilton claims she was ‘abused on a daily basis’ in emotional testimony against Utah boarding school

The reality star attended the school for 11 months when she was a teenager

Paris Hilton appeared in a Utah court on Monday to testify against Provo Canyon School, where she claims she was abused as a teenager.

The 39-year-old testified alongside two other alleged victims, in support of a bill brought by Utah Senator Michael McKell – calling for reform to the state’s laws regarding similar institutions.

The bill passed unanimously and will now move to the Utah State Senate for a vote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breaking Code Silence (@breakingcodesilence)

In her testimony, the reality star said: “My name is Paris Hilton, I am an institutional abuse survivor and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States.”

“For the past 20 years, I have had a recurring nightmare where I’m kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched, and locked in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was just a dream, ​but it is not​.”

Paris alleged: “I was verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis.​ I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights.”

“Without a diagnosis, I was forced to consume medication that made me feel numb and exhausted. I didn’t breathe fresh air or see the sunlight for 11 months. There was zero privacy — every time I would use the bathroom or take a shower — it was monitored.”

“At 16 years old — as a child — I felt their piercing eyes staring at my naked body. I was just a kid and felt violated ​every single day.​”

“I tell my story not so that anyone feels bad for me, but to shine a light on the reality of what happened then and is still happening NOW,” she claimed.

Ad

“The people who work at, run, and fund ​these programs should be ashamed of themselves. ​How can people live with themselves knowing this abuse is happening?”

Paris told the committee: “Talking about something so personal ​was​ and ​is still terrifying. And I cannot go to sleep at night knowing that there are children that are enduring the same abuse that I and so many others went through. Neither should you. I am proof that money doesn’t protect against abuse.”

The 39-year-old spoke out about her alleged experience at the school last year, in her YouTube Originals documentary ‘This Is Paris’.

Ad

Paris was sent to the boarding school by her parents for 11 months when she was 16-years-old.

Following the release of her documentary, Provo Canyon has insisted it is no longer run by the same firm in charge when Paris attended the school.

A statement on their website reads: “Please note that PCS was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to that time.”

“We do not condone or promote any form of abuse. Any and all alleged/suspected abuse is reported immediately to our state regulatory authorities, law enforcement and Child Protective Services, as required. We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“Thousands of youth with behavioral health issues have been helped over the years at Provo Canyon School.”

“Although the vast majority of patients report benefiting from the care they received at Provo Canyon School, occasionally some patients do not believe their treatment was successful.”

“We cannot comment on individual patient treatment, care or allegations due to privacy laws – but will reiterate that we are committed to providing high-quality care in a compassionate, safe environment. Ultimately, the value our clinicians and staff provide is

evidenced by their ability to improve and save lives.”