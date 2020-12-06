Paris Hilton celebrates one year anniversary with Carter Reum – after sparking engagement rumours

The hotel heiress paid tribute to her "twin flame" in a gushing post

Paris Hilton has celebrated her one year anniversary with her boyfriend Carter Reum.

The hotel heiress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a gushing tribute to her “twin flame”, posting a sweet video montage of the pair.

The 39-year-old wrote: “Happy 1 year Anniversary my love!😍 I love that we celebrate our love every month!

“I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime!”

“I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible.

“I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I’m in a dream🥰,” she admitted.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. I’ve heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them till you. Love you forever my twin flame, my best friend, my other half, my partner for life.

“And I can’t wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever. ✨👸🏼🤴🏻✨”

The news comes after the couple sparked rumours they got engaged.

Back in October, Paris posted a loved-up photo with her beau on Instagram, with a backdrop of the Disneyland Castle.

She captioned the post: “And they lived happily ever after. ”, with fans convinced that Carter popped the question.

One fan commented: “Are you engaged? ”, with a second writing: “Congratulations!!”

A third added: “I’ve never been happier for anyone else. You deserve the world, angel. Love you so much”, with another penning: “Beautiful people and a beautiful fairy tale ending!!”

Despite the speculation, a source told E! News that while the couple are “committed forever”, Carter is yet to get down on one knee.