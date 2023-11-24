Paris Hilton announces the surprise birth of her second child

Paris Hilton has announced the surprise birth of her second child, a daughter named London, with her husband Carter Reum.

The 42-year-old shared the happy news on Thanksgiving by posting a photo of a pink baby outfit with the name ‘London’.

She captioned the post: “Thankful for my baby girl.”

While fans were initially confused by her post, wondering whether her baby had been born yet, Paris later clarified in a TikTok comment: “My princess has arrived!!”

The news comes after Paris and Carter welcomed their first child, a son named Phoenix, via surrogate in January.

During a previous episode of her podcast, the Hilton heiress revealed she picked out the name London for her daughter over 10 years ago.

She said: “I’m really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day—named London. It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London.”

“I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Fans are speculating the name is inspired by Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Brenda Song as a character named London Tipton.

Similar to Paris, the character was a hotel heiress as her father was the owner of the fictional Tipton hotels.

The series was hugely popular in the early 2000s, and starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse as the main characters.

Paris previously told how she underwent IVF several times in the hopes of having a daughter.

She told Glamour magazine: “We’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys. I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls.”

The 42-year-old married her husband Carter in November 2021, after two years together.