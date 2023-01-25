Ad
Paris Hilton announces the birth of her first child

Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 41-year-old shared a sweet snap of a newborn clutching her thumb.

She captioned the post: “You are already loved beyond words 💙.”

A host of famous faces took to the comments section to congratulate Paris on her happy news.

Lindsay Lohan penned: “Congratulations!!! ❤️🙏🏼❤️,” while Demi Lovato wrote: “Congratulations sis!!!”

Kim Kardashian commented: “So happy for you guys!!! 🤍,” and Heidi Klum penned: “I am Sooooooo for you. Sending lots and lots of love ❤️.”

PEOPLE magazine reported that Paris welcomed her first child, a baby boy, via surrogate with her husband Carter Reum, whom she married in 2021.

