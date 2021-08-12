Parents of Love Island stars set to enter the villa

The parents of this year’s Love Island contestants will reportedly enter the villa soon.

According the The Sun, the ‘Meet The Parents’ episode will bring plenty of drama, as they will be able to tell their children what they really think of their partners.

A source told the publication: “It’s always the most tense day of the series and Millie and Teddy’s parents will have seen a lot on TV that their kids don’t know about.”

“In fact, all of the friends and family will have outsider gossip to tell the cast, so a lot of them should be very nervous – Jake included.”

“The plan is to fly out the families to Spain if they’re double jabbed and happy to travel within the rules,” the insider explained.

“Then there will be a socially-distanced meeting – and there will be fireworks.”

Friends and family members of the Islanders usually join the contestants in the villa towards the end of the show as a surprise.

There could be some awkward encounters, as there has been plenty of drama between the couples in recent weeks.

Liam and Millie had a rocky few days in the villa after Casa Amor, where Liam kissed and shared a bed with new girl Lillie – leaving Millie heartbroken.

The couple have since rekindled their romance and made become exclusive, but will Millie’s family forgive Liam?

Faye and Teddy have also had an eventful few days after the Mad Movies challenge drama, which saw the couple briefly split after an explosive row.

Teddy has since forgiven Faye, but have his loved ones?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.