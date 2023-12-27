Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun has been found dead at the age of 48.

The South Korean actor was best known for starring in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite, which was directed by Bong Joon-ho.

This comes after the actor was under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

The star was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday.

South Korean news agency Yonhap has reported that the 48-year-old was found after his wife reported to police that he had left home, and she had found what appeared to be a suicide note.

A charcoal briquette, which can cause fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, was found on the vehicle’s front passenger seat.

The outlet previously reported that Lee had been questioned three times by police, including for 19 hours over the weekend.

The actor had allegedly said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him.

He briefly spoke to reporters in late October before entering an Incheon police station to meet with investigators.

“I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident,” he said at the time.

He added: “I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment.

He is survived by wife Jeon Hye-jin and two sons.