Panto queen Twink shares her heartache over Brendan Grace’s death: ‘I really lost one of my all-time besties’

Twink has shared her heartache over the death of her “bestie” Brendan Grace.

The Irish comedian passed away last year at the age of 68, following a battle with lung cancer.

Panto queen Twink opened up about the loss on the latest episode of Lodging With Lucy, where she told Lucy Kennedy: “I don’t have the words to tell you how much I miss Brendan Grace.”

“I really lost one of my all-time besties, I can’t believe he’s gone.

“I said to [his wife] Eileen, ‘I’ll never be able to thank you enough for letting me into the room when he had hours left.’

“He gave me a massive hug, he [was] absolutely Brendan Grace, an unwell Brendan Grace,” Twink admitted.

“He was funny until the last. He gave me a big hug. I never felt as empty or as lonely leaving anywhere in my life, except with family and friends.”

“We got back to Dublin and about a quarter to 12 that [night] the strangest feeling came over me and I thought, ‘you’re gone, Bren.'”

The 69-year-old revealed that as she walked into her kitchen, she received a phone call: “It was Melanie: ‘Dad just left us.’ I knew it, we had such a bond.”

Twink also opened up about the fear of losing her Georgian home in Dublin following the collapse of the entertainment industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I lost a huge amount of myself, I lost my hair, my hair fell out, it’s only growing back. It’s very difficult to talk about it,” she shared.

Lodging With Lucy airs Monday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

