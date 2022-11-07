Panti Bliss joins list of celebrities rumoured to take part in Dancing with the Stars

Panti Bliss is the latest celebrity rumoured to take part in the upcoming season of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The gay rights activist, whose real name is Rory O’Neill, will reportedly appear on the show as his drag queen alter-ego.

According to the Sunday World, the 53-year-old will be partnered with a male pro dancer when the series returns in January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@pantibliss)

RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars made history back in 2020 by pairing up two same-sex couples during Switch Up week.

TV presenter Brian Dowling was paired up with pro dancer Kai Widdrington, and RTÉ 2fm star Lottie Ryan teamed up with pro dancer Emily Barker.

However, this is the first time a same-sex couple will be paired up for the entirety of the series.

According to the outlet, Fair City’s Seamus Power, weather woman Nuala Carey, and former GAA stars Philly McMahon and Kieran Donaghy have also been linked to the 2022 lineup.

Last month, Goss.ie revealed four celebrities rumoured to take part in Dancing With The Stars when it returns in January.

Doireann Garrihy will be replacing Nicky Byrne as Jennifer Zamparelli’s co-host on the show next year, and she may be very familiar with one contestant as her 2FM Breakfast co-host Carl Mullan has been linked to the lineup.

Carl started hosting the radio show with Doireann and Donncha O’Callaghan last year, which has gone down a hit with listeners.

Alongside his broadcasting career, the Dublin native is also known for his hilarious social media content, and he’s gained over 269K followers on Instagram over the past few years.

A TV source told us: “Carl is the perfect signing for Dancing With The Stars. He’s such a lovable character and has gained a huge fanbase over the past two years.”

“He’ll definitely put his heart and soul into the show, and his rapport with Doireann is sure to provide some comic relief in between dances.”

Insiders also told Goss.ie that Irish footballer Stephanie Roche is a main contender for the next season of DWTS.

The sports star, who got married earlier this year, plays as a striker for Peamount United of Dublin and the Republic of Ireland women’s national football team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Zambra (@stephanieroche9)

Another famous face linked to the line-up is Brooke Scullion, who represented Ireland at the Eurovision this year.

A source told Goss.ie at the time: “Stephanie and Brooke are both amazing role models for young women in the worlds of sport and entertainment, so it’s a no-brainer to have them on the show next year.”

“Football fans will love to see how Stephanie’s skills translate on the dance floor, and Eurovision fans are sure to throw their support behind Brooke – who showcased her stage presence in Italy back in May.”

“With rehearsals due to kick off in a matter of weeks, the celebrities are waiting by the phone for the final confirmation from bosses – which is expected at the end of October.”

“And with speculation Dancing With The Stars won’t return to RTÉ after the next season, the pressure is on for the line-up to be seriously star-studded.”

Adding to the long list of celebrities who have signed up for the show, Goss.ie has also learned that Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba has joined the popular RTÉ series.

Last month, an RTÉ spokesperson told us they would “confirm the full line-up of celebrity dancers for series six of Dancing With The Stars at a later date.”