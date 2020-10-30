Pandemic movie starring KJ Apa sparks serious backlash – after first trailer is released online

A brand new movie based on the coronavirus pandemic has sparked serious backlash, after the first trailer was released online.

Set four years in the future, Songbird imagines a world in which COVID-19 has mutated aggressively, leading to a police state in which infected individuals are rounded up and thrown into quarantine zones.

The official synopsis reads: “In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown.”

“Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression.”

“Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact.”

“When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment … or worse.”

The film also stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer enmeshed in a messy and forbidden affair; and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone.

After the trailer was released online, the film’s concept was widely criticised on social media – as it plays on people’s worst fears about the pandemic.

Making a “dystopian horror movie” about a horror that is real and happening RIGHT NOW is so tone deaf. And so not what people need. So many people have lost jobs, livelihoods and loved ones due to COVID, and everyone’s life has been severely effected. Bad, bad, bad move. — pip pap @ genshin impact (@scallywap) October 29, 2020

I can’t judge the movie bc I haven’t seen it, but the trailer plays on people’s fears about the pandemic and being forced into obeying martial law. we are already seeing those fears play out in anti maskers at the expense of the most vulnerable. this is in such poor taste — KB (@grannythings) October 29, 2020

The only thing I am going to say about this is that doctors, nurses and others in the medical field have been putting their lives in danger to save us. For Michael Bay to make them the enemies in a film as Trump spouts baseless conspiracies about hospitals is really gross https://t.co/aVOoBzZEcm — rachel (@soberkanao) October 29, 2020

This is quite literally the last thing I would ever want to watch after living through 2020. https://t.co/4EJs2UTB6P — 🎃💀 Evil Boo-urke 👻🧙 (@Eva_B89) October 29, 2020

It’s nice that the arts still offer us an escape from the oppressive terror of modern life. https://t.co/e5Wdr3zm9j — Jack Horgan-Jones (@JackHoJo) October 29, 2020

Can we all agree to boycott #Songbird when it comes out? It treats doctors as the bad guys during a COVID-23 pandemic. It’s insulting and its cashing in on human suffering. On an unrelated note it stars two actors who can’t act and looks terrible. pic.twitter.com/aN3U9ug8XS — Kiah *GO VOTE EARLY* (@zinnny5781) October 30, 2020