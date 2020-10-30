Home Top Story Pandemic movie starring KJ Apa sparks serious backlash – after first trailer...

Pandemic movie starring KJ Apa sparks serious backlash – after first trailer is released online

The film has been branded "tone deaf" on social media

A brand new movie based on the coronavirus pandemic has sparked serious backlash, after the first trailer was released online.

Set four years in the future, Songbird imagines a world in which COVID-19 has mutated aggressively, leading to a police state in which infected individuals are rounded up and thrown into quarantine zones.

The official synopsis reads: “In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown.”

“Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression.”

“Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact.”

“When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment … or worse.”

The film also stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer enmeshed in a messy and forbidden affair; and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone.

After the trailer was released online, the film’s concept was widely criticised on social media – as it plays on people’s worst fears about the pandemic.

