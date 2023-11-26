Pamela Joyce sets the record straight on shock Today FM departure

Pamela Joyce has set the record straight on her shock departure from Today FM.

The Galway native announced her exit from the station earlier this month, after having hosted its lunchtime segment every weekday from 12 – 2pm since January 2022.

Today FM later confirmed to Goss.ie that it was Pamela’s decision to leave, as she wanted to move back to her native Galway to “focus on her life and new opportunities”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the station told us: “Pamela Joyce has made the decision to say goodbye to her lunchtime radio show on Today FM.”

“Pamela’s moving back west to focus on her life and new opportunities.”

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to have Pamela as part of the Today FM team and on-air line up and we wish her the very best in whatever comes next.”

“Today FM will announce a new lunchtime show in due course.”

Pamela has now confirmed that she left Today FM to move back to Galway to be closer to her family.

“I moved to Dublin solely to work in radio,” the radio personality told the Sunday Times. “And I didn’t realise I was as much of a homebird as I am.”

“As much as I love working in the media, I don’t love it enough to not be around my family all the time.”

“I just didn’t feel settled in either place, but it took me a few months to actually make the decision to move home.”

“I was humming and hawing, and one day a few weeks back I woke up and thought, just do it, hand in your notice,” Pamela continued.

“You haven’t had peace of mind and your head has been melted making up the pros and cons list for ages.”

“I told the bosses and we discussed how we’d go about it and came to the conclusion that it was easier to probably just make it a quick thing rather than a big long goodbye.”

“And to just say, it’s been an absolute pleasure. It’s been the best five and half years of my life.”

“But let’s just get the ball rolling and not drag it out or force the burden of a secret on anyone,” Pamela continued.

“I mean, it was all very, very mutual, and Today FM were incredibly supportive and kind. But it was absolutely my decision to leave.”

“I think there’s a lot of people thinking, oh, there’s definitely something odd going on there! But there actually is nothing.”

“I don’t have a juicy story for you.”