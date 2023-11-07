Pamela Joyce announces shock departure from Today FM show

Pamela Joyce has announced her shock departure from her Today FM show.

The Galway native hosts the station’s lunchtime segment on weekdays from 12pm to 2pm.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Tuesday, Today FM shared a photo of Pamela, writing: “We want to wish the one and only Pamela Joyce the very best of luck as she finishes up her lunchtime show on Today FM🎙️.”

“We’ve loved every minute of the last few years Pam, you are one in a million ✨.”

Pamela re-shared Today FM’s post on her Instagram Stories, writing: “Currently bawling my eyes out.”

“End of an era, but it’s time to get home to Galway.”

Pamela took over the coveted lunchtime slot on Today FM, replacing Mairead Ronan, in January 2022 – which she previously described as the “the highlight” of her career to date

Just over a year after she took over the lunchtime slot, the presenter won Best Radio Show at The Gossies 2023, proving bosses made the right decision to place her in the hot seat.

The Galway native also recently celebrated a boost in listeners in the latest JNLR figures.