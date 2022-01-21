Pamela Anderson splits from fourth husband after one year of marriage

Pamela Anderson has split from her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst.

The actress’ rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine, just over one year after they tied the knot.

The 54-year-old married Dan, who worked as her bodyguard, in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada on Christmas Eve in 2020.

The couple met during the first coronavirus lockdown, and quickly struck up a romance.

Last January, the Baywatch star shared photos from their wedding with DailyMailTV.

At the time, she told the outlet: “I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us.”

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Dan was Pamela’s third husband.

The actress’ first husband was Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who she married in 1995 but later divorced in 1998.

The former couple share two sons together – Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

Pamela was also briefly married to Kid Rock in 2006, before she married and divorced professional poker player Rick Salomon twice — in 2007 and 2013.