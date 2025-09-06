Pamela Anderson addresses ‘PR relationship’ rumours about her and Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson has appeared to address rumours her relationship with Liam Neeson was a PR stunt.

The pair were recently accused of faking their romance to promote their movie, The Naked Gun.

Appearing at the Deauville American Film Festival in France on Friday night, Pamela subtly shut down the speculation as she received the Deauville Talent Award.

‘i do not and will never feed in PR Stunt’ pamela anderson, thank YOU. i already knew that but thanks for clarifying things for people who don’t know you. my girl pic.twitter.com/AlimG3nqqJ — 𝒋𝒖𝒍𝒊𝒆 • (@flawlesspolin) September 5, 2025

In her acceptance speech, the actress point blank said: “I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence.”

“I’m authentically driven. I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life.

“I know I’ll fall in love again and again on screen. That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection. It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive.

“And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played. I’m sincere.”

“Do not mistake my kindness for weakness or my boldness for bitterness,” she continued.

“I’m here on this journey, not for money or for fame, but to see what I’m made of in truth, hard work and to leave behind an honest legacy my family can be proud of.”

Pamela’s comments come after TMZ recently claimed her relationship with Liam was manufactured to promote the release of their movie.

In the shock report, they alleged that Pamela, 58, and Liam, 73, have never even had dinner together one-on-one.

Rumours began to circulate of a romance between the pair after fans noticed their chemistry during the press tour for The Naked Gun.

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE: “It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

The next day, the co-stars poked fun at their rumoured romance as they pretended to be caught kissing while visiting the Today show together.

The news comes after Liam gushed over his co-star while speaking to The Irish Independent, saying: “She was very, very funny, and absolutely wonderful to work with.”

“I was aware of who Pamela is. I never watched Baywatch, but I was aware of it, of course. It was a worldwide phenomenon of a TV show. When I met her, there were no airs and graces; she was totally committed to the work and the character.”

“She was usually the first of the actors on set every morning, and just a delight to work with. An absolute delight. I am very fond of her, she is a new pal. And she is hilarious in the film – very, very funny,” he continued.

The actress, who recently earned praise for her performance in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl, returned the compliment, calling Liam “the perfect gentleman”.

Pamela gushed that he “brought out the best” in her, and added: “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving.”

Liam has been publicly single since the tragic loss of his wife, actress Natasha Richardson, in 2009.

Natasha died at the age of 45 following a skiing accident in Quebec.

After initially seeming uninjured, she developed complications and was later diagnosed with an epidural hematoma.

Liam, who married Richardson in 1994, was by her side when her life support was withdrawn.

Pamela was famously married to Tommy Lee in the mid-’90s and has been single since her split from Dan Hayhurst in 2022.