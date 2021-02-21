Paloma Faith announces the birth of her second child

Paloma Faith has announced the birth of her second child.
The singer shared her pregnancy news back in September, after a “struggle” with IVF.
Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s foot and a snap of herself in the hospital.
She captioned the post: “Well I’m not pregnant anymore! I had a planned c section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me.”
View this post on Instagram
“It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me
On them every few hours but I am of course elated!”
Revealing the baby’s gender, Paloma wrote: “This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals).”
“I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breast fed exclusively and I think it was too hard! I don’t know if I wanna put myself through that this time….. but I’m Trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire.”
“Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!”
View this post on Instagram
Famous friends of the singer took to the comment section to congratulate her on the birth, with mum-to-be Laura Whitmore writing: “Congrats Wonder Woman ❤️❤️❤️”.
The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes commented: “Yes Mama!!!!! Proud of you! Congratulations ❤️”.
Paloma has been dating French artist Leyman Lahcine since 2013, who she already shares a three-year-old daughter with.