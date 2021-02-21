Paloma Faith announces the birth of her second child

Paloma Faith has announced the birth of her second child.

The singer shared her pregnancy news back in September, after a “struggle” with IVF.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s foot and a snap of herself in the hospital.

She captioned the post: “Well I’m not pregnant anymore! I had a planned c section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith)

“It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me

On them every few hours but I am of course elated!”

Revealing the baby’s gender, Paloma wrote: “This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals).”

“I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breast fed exclusively and I think it was too hard! I don’t know if I wanna put myself through that this time….. but I’m Trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire.”

“Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith)

Famous friends of the singer took to the comment section to congratulate her on the birth, with mum-to-be Laura Whitmore writing: “Congrats Wonder Woman ❤️❤️❤️”.

The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes commented: “Yes Mama!!!!! Proud of you! Congratulations ❤️”.

Paloma has been dating French artist Leyman Lahcine since 2013, who she already shares a three-year-old daughter with.