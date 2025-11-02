Paloma Faith and Alan Carr ‘bury the hatchet’ as singer extends olive branch amid fallout rumours

Paloma Faith and Alan Carr have appeared to “bury the hatchet” after the singer extended an olive branch amid rumours the pair had fallen out.

Following her stint on the Celebrity Traitors, the singer confessed that she was “devastated” that she had been chosen to be murdered first on the series, especially by close friend Alan Carr.

And it appeared that the animosity still existed after Alan appeared to ignore her pregnancy announcement on social media.

However, despite rumours, the pair have appeared to have made up, as Paloma shared a Halloween throwback post of the former Chatty Man host.

The singer posted a video of Alan dressed as one of the twins from The Shining, as she’s heard asking him: “Alan what happened to you? What did my daughter do?”

Alan replied: “She threw a slug at me and then she basically set a rat on me which I have spoken to the police, it’s a hate crime.”

Paloma captioned the video: “We no longer feel guilty @chattyman happy Halloween throw back,” as Alan reshared the clip, writing: “Haha! I think we’re even now!”

The 49-year-old recently addressed his decision to kill Paloma during an appearance on the Life’s A Beach podcast, hosted by DJ Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim.

“I’m killing people willy nilly – I’ve got a real taste for it. I killed Paloma Faith. She’s not happy about it,” he said.

Norman pressed him by asking, “Aren’t you mates with Paloma?” to which Alan replied, “Well, I was…” “She said, ‘If you were a real friend, you wouldn’t have killed me’. But I said, ‘I’m the Traitor! The show’s called The Traitors – it does what it says on the tin’,” Alan explained. “There’ve been a few little ‘TikTok-y’ things where she says I’ve let her down because I killed her in plain sight.”