Paige Thorne sparks romance rumours with fellow Love Island star after splitting from Adam Collard

Paige Thorne has sparked romance rumours with a fellow Love Island star, after splitting from Adam Collard.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu confirmed Paige and Adam’s split earlier this week, after weeks of speculation.

The Turkish actress, who won the 2022 series of dating show with Davide Sanclimenti, told The Mirror UK: “It’s over. It’s done. I think Paige can do better, that’s all I can say.”

“Love Island is a bubble, it’s almost like a different world – it’s not real. But, when you come out and get… Men will love the attention when they come out, it’s overwhelming but, Adam’s already had that. So I just felt it was a bit wrong.”

“I was not happy about that because I thought they were great. I like Adam, he’s a lovely guy I just didn’t think it was fair on her,” she added.

Eagle-eyed fans have since spotted a flirty comment on one of Paige’s recent Instagram posts from Ikenna Ekwonnai, sparking rumours of a potential romance.

Alongside a series of snaps of herself, Paige wrote: “I’m good x”

Ikenna commented on the post: “ohhh boy,” alongside a love heart eyed emoji.

One fan replied to Ikenna’s comment, writing: “get in there ikenna lad”, and another wrote: “gowan son”.

Reports of Paige and Adam’s rumoured split came after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonalds after a night out went viral last month.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Paige is really upset by everything that has gone on and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes Adam didn’t do anything and knows women throw themselves at him. But it doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it difficult when people start gossiping about their relationship and share it on social media.”

“Paige had told Adam she needs a break and to spend some time away from him,” the source continued.

“She is new to the spotlight and it is hard when claims about your boyfriend are being sent around thousands of times on Snapchat.”

“Life has been non-stop for Paige since she left the villa and some downtime with her friends and family is what she needs – and what she has chosen to do.”

Adam’s rep also issued a statement on his behalf last month, telling The Sun: “Adam headed to McDonald’s after a night out with friends.”

“His friends were alongside him when a group of girls asked for photos and Adam being his friendly self was open to posing and chatting to the girls, alongside other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.”

“Adam understands how this video looks but wants to state that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) with the intention of getting home safely. Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”

The mystery girl from the video recently defended Adam, insisting he did “nothing wrong” and that their encounter was “innocent”.

Paige and Adam have since deleted all traces of each other from their Instagram accounts, but they still follow each other on the app.