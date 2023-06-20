Paige Thorne responds to rumours Love Island’s Scott van-der-Sluis is her ex-fiancé

Paige Thorne has responded to rumours Love Island 2023 star Scott van-der-Sluis is her ex-fiancé.

Shortly after the goalkeeper joined the show as a bombshell last week, it was reported that the 22-year-old previously dated 2022 contestant Paige.

A source told The UK Sun: “They met out on the party scene as Paige knows lots of footballers.”

“It didn’t end for any reason in particular, just one of those things. They were both young and not looking for anything serious,” the insider added.

Fans then began to speculate that Paige and Scott were once engaged, as Paige previously revealed the reason she signed up for the dating show was because her fiancé dumped her.

However, Paige has since shut down speculation Scott is her ex-fiancé.

Addressing the rumours in an Instagram Q&A, the Welsh paramedic wrote: “False news! Absolutely touring for him though.”

Paige also shared a selfie of her and Scott, before explaining how she knows the Shelbourne F.C. star.

She wrote: “Met him around 3 years ago through a friend whilst he was living in Swansea x”

In the same Q&A, Paige responded the rumours she’s back with her ex Jacques O’Neill – who she met on Love Island.

She replied: “Not too much to say on this because there’s honestly nothing to really say. However we are on good terms and just want each other to be happy.”

