Paige Thorne reaches out to Love Island co-star Gemma Owen amid feud rumours

Paige Thorne has revealed she recently reached out to her Love Island co-star Gemma Owen, amid rumours they are secretly feuding.

The brunette bombshells both entered the Spanish villa on day one of the 2022 series, and made it to the final week with their respective beaus Adam Collard and Luca Bish.

Paige and Adam came in fifth place overall, while Gemma and Luca placed second in the final, losing out on the coveted first place to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Back in September, Paige hinted at a secret feud with Gemma.

Gemma fueled the rumours after listing her “favourite people” from the show in an Instagram Q&A in October – failing to mention Paige.

But Paige has since revealed she reached out to Gemma, 19, after her recent split from Luca.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, the Welsh paramedic said: “I texted Gem to make sure she was all good, just showing her my support and letting her know that I was always there if she ever needed to chat.”

“Obviously, coming out of the relationship in the public eye is difficult enough anyway, so she knows I’m there if she needs me and she’ll reach out,” she added.

Luca and Gemma called it quits on November 16, just three months after they left the Love Island villa together.

In a statement at the time, Gemma revealed their split “wasn’t an easy decision” but it was what was “best” for them both.

Shortly after Gemma announced their split on Instagram, Luca took to his Instagram Stories to release his own statement.

He wrote at the time: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”