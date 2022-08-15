Paige Thorne hits back at fellow Love Island stars who have been ‘talking s***’ about her

Paige Thorne has hit back at fellow Love Island stars who have been “talking s***” about her.

The Welsh paramedic was one of the OG girls on the 2022 series of the hit dating show.

The 24-year-old was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill before he sensationally quit the show, and she then struck up a romance with bombshell Adam Collard – who she made it to the semi-final with.

While Paige was still in the villa, a number of dumped contestants publicly criticized her for being “not nice” to them during their time on the show.

Bombshell Nathalia Campos accused Paige of making ‘Mean Girls’ comments behind her back, while Casa Amor’s Coco Lodge claimed the paramedic made “unkind” comments about her appearance.

Most recently, Danica Taylor admitted she wishes she confronted Paige over her behaviour in the villa.

Paige has since appeared on former Love Island star Toby Aromolaran’s podcast Fancy A Chat?, where she addressed the criticism.

Toby asked Paige about her feelings towards the post-Love Island climate of “people talking about everyone else”, and she replied: “People have got to do what they’ve got to do.”

“If you’ve got to talk s*** about someone else to keep yourself relevant, that’s fine. It’s not my vibe. Why can’t you focus on yourself and all the positive things, rather than talk s*** about anyone else?”

“I’m not about that. I’m in my little positive bubble and I stay firmly inside it. People just want to try to pop it sometimes but it’s impenetrable, so no.”

Toby noted: “A lot of people are going to try to drag you down,” and Paige laughed as she replied: “They try.”

Speaking about her newfound fame, Paige admitted: “It is really overwhelming but Adam’s been absolutely great because he’s done it before, so he’s been taking it under my wing and helping me out.”

“It’s been good. I’m glad I’ve got him to help me out because otherwise I’d be a headless chicken. I’ve really enjoyed everything so far.”