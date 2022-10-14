Paige Thorne and Adam Collard ‘dodge each other’ at the NTAs after recent breakup

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard reportedly “dodged each other” at the National Television Awards on Thursday night, after their recent breakup.

The Welsh paramedic attended the star-studded awards show with her fellow Love Island stars Danica Taylor and Antigoni Buxton, while her ex showed up to the ceremony alone.

An eyewitness has since told OK!: “Adam and Paige dodged each other and spent the whole night on opposite sides of the room.”

“Adam was with a blonde girl all evening and they looked pretty cosy. He was holding her hand and wrapping his arms around her all night,” the source claimed.

“Paige didn’t look impressed. She was with her Love Island pals Antigoni Buxton and Danica Taylor for most of the night, and at one point she was having a long chat with Faye Winter and Maura Higgins.”

On the night, Adam finally broke his silence on his split from Paige.

He told The Sun: “We’re not together. Things happen. But I mean she is a great girl.”

Reports of Paige and Adam’s split came after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonalds after a night out went viral last month.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Paige is really upset by everything that has gone on and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes Adam didn’t do anything and knows women throw themselves at him. But it doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it difficult when people start gossiping about their relationship and share it on social media.”

“Paige had told Adam she needs a break and to spend some time away from him,” the source continued.

“She is new to the spotlight and it is hard when claims about your boyfriend are being sent around thousands of times on Snapchat.”

“Life has been non-stop for Paige since she left the villa and some downtime with her friends and family is what she needs – and what she has chosen to do.”

“Paige had told Adam she needs a break and to spend some time away from him,” the source continued.

“She is new to the spotlight and it is hard when claims about your boyfriend are being sent around thousands of times on Snapchat.”

“Life has been non-stop for Paige since she left the villa and some downtime with her friends and family is what she needs – and what she has chosen to do.”