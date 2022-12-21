Paige Thorne admits she’s ‘really struggling’ after finding fame on Love Island

Paige Thorne has admitted she’s “really struggling”, after finding fame on Love Island.

The Welsh paramedic appeared on the 2022 series of the ITV dating show, coming in fifth place overall alongside Adam Collard.

Paige and Adam called it quits just weeks after leaving the villa, after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

In a new interview with The Sun, Paige admitted she’s been “really struggling” lately, and revealed she has decided to give up alcohol until she is in a “happy place”.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve been struggling lately, really struggling with who I am and have not been in a good place. I’ve given up alcohol, it’s been three weeks now, because I’ve realised that I don’t like the person I become when I drink.”

“So, until I’m in a safe and happy place I want to stop drinking.”

Opening up about her new single status, Paige said: “You’ve got to love yourself, otherwise nobody else will.”

“I’m happy being single and I’d love to go on a girl’s holiday next year.”