Paddy and Christine McGuinness split after 11 years of marriage

Paddy McGuinness has split from his wife Christine after 11 years of marriage.

The couple confirmed their seperation in a joint statement on social media on Friday afternoon.

Paddy, 48, and Christine, 34, said they will continue living together for the sake of their three autistic children – twins Penelope and Leo, 8, and Felicity, 6.

They wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.”

“This was not an easy decision to male but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment,” they added.

The news comes after Christine recently admitted that herself and Paddy were going through “a very, very difficult time.”

Speaking candidly about her marriage in The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, she said: “I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place. What I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now, and the same for him.”

“It’s just — we’ve been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna have ups and downs — but this situation at the minute — I don’t want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn’t cause this situation.”

Paddy and Christine, who tied the knot back in 2011, are parents to twins Leo and Penelope, 9, and daughter Felicity, 6.

All three of the couple’s children have been diagnosed with autism, which Christine was also diagnosed with last year.

Christine fueled speculation she had split from Paddy recently, when she shared a number of cryptic posts to her Instagram Stories.

One read: “This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest.”

Christine wrote alongside the quote: “Regarding the press… There is only one thing I want to make clear right now… I didn’t put us in this situation.”

She then shared another quote, which read: “Talk about trust before you talk about love.”

The third quote read: “Look at you rising up, completely re-creating yourself, making positive choices, thinking new thoughts, creating new habits and stepping into a life that actually lights you up. You’re glowing, girl.”