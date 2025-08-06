Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death revealed

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed, a week after the rock ‘n’ roll legend was laid to rest.

The Black Sabbath frontman, whose funeral involved a procession through Birmingham, UK, died aged 76 on 22 July.

His family said in a statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Ozzy’s health had rapidly declined in the past few years as he revealed he had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2003 and had undergone seven surgeries in the past five years.

His health battle began more than two decades ago, when in 2003 he broke his neck after falling off a quad bike leading to some serious back surgery.

The musician was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson’s disease in 2003, however he only went public with the condition in 2020.

The New York Times has now reported that Ozzy’s official death certificate lists his cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction” – this refers to the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood flow to an organ – and “out of hospital cardiac arrest.”

The certificate also stated that coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction were “joint causes” of death.

Submitted by the musician’s daughter Aimée Osbourne, the document noted his occupation as “Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend.”

The publication also reported that on the day of Ozzy’s passing, an air ambulance flew to his family home near the village of Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire, UK.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance service said that the team had been “dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfront St Giles on 22 July.”

Marking his last ever performance, a few weeks ago Ozzy performed from a throne onstage at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK.

Now, in a resurfaced interview, the late singer told Rolling Stone in 2023 that he hoped to be “well enough” for one final show.

He said: “If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, “Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.”

“That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ozzy confirmed that he “doesn’t fear death” and knew that he had “at best 10 years left.”

“I don’t fear dying, but I don’t want to have a long, painful and miserable existence. I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer.”

“But look, I said to Sharon [Osbourne] that I’d smoked a joint recently and she said, ‘What are you doing that for? It’ll f*****g kill you!’”

“I said, ‘How long do you want me to f*****g live for?!’ At best, I’ve got 10 years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed.”

“Me and Sharon had our 41st wedding anniversary recently, and that’s just unbelievable to me.”