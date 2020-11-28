The rocker has admitted he "broke her heart"

Ozzy Osbourne shares his regret over cheating on wife Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has shared his regret over cheating on his wife Sharon Osbourne.

The couple, who share three children, briefly split back in 2016 – after Ozzy had an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

During a new interview with British GQ, the 71-year-old said he’s “not proud” of his actions.

“I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore,” Ozzy said.

“I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

After Ozzy’s infidelity hit headlines, Sharon publicly forgave him for cheating during an episode of The Talk in July 2016.

Months later, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain back in March, the longterm partners opened up about Ozzy’s infidelity, and Sharon said it left her “broken in every sense”.