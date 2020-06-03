The show won the heart's of the nation

Over 3.3 MILLION tuned in to watch Normal People on RTÉ

RTÉ have revealed the staggering viewership figures for Normal People.

The TV show has won worldwide acclaim, and people tuned in just as much in Ireland.

According to a statement, the show has set a new record for the RTÉ Player with 3.3 million streams.

The previous record was held by Love/Hate Season 4, which received 1.2 million streams in 2013. Young Offenders Series 2 secured 1.05 million streams in 2019, while Dublin Murders attracted a total of 560,000 streams.

The series, which stars Kildare man Paul Mescal and British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones has a long list of celebrity fans, including: Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Mia Farrow, Kourtney Kardashian, Katy Perry and James Corden.

The 12-part drama came to a dramatic end this weekend, with many taking to Twitter to share their heartache at the ending.