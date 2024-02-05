Our favourite red carpet looks from the Grammys 2024

Some of our favourite celebrities stepped out to attend the Grammys on Sunday night and donned some of their best looks on the red carpet.
The 66th annual awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.
Take a look at some of our favourite looks from tonight below:
Dua Lipa
View this post on Instagram
Billie Eilish
View this post on Instagram
Noah Kahan
View this post on Instagram
Victoria Monet
View this post on Instagram
Miley Cyrus
View this post on Instagram
Paris Hilton
View this post on Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo
View this post on Instagram
Taylor Swift
View this post on Instagram
Ad