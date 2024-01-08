Ad
Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The 81st Golden Globe Award ceremony is taking place tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Ahead of the ceremony, a host of celebrities have taken to the red carpet in some show-stopping outfits.

Take a look at some of our favourite looks from tonight’s red carpet:

Gillian Anderson

 

Margot Robbie

 

Dua Lipa

Selena Gomez

 

Barry Keoghan

 

Cillian Murphy

Hailee Steinfeld

Taylor Swift

 

