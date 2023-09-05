Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 National Television Awards

The 2023 National Television Awards are taking place in The O2 in London this evening.

The awards show, hosted by Joel Dommett, has been dubbed television’s biggest night of the year.

Ahead of the ceremony, reality stars, presenters, and TV personalities stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Check out some of our favourite looks below:

Tasha Ghouri

Maura Higgins

Vogue Williams

Rochelle Humes

Catherine Agbaje

CATHERINE HAVE SOME MERCY! I’m on my knees. Girls don’t want boys, girls want s10 Catherine Agbaje at the NTA’s red carpet #loveisland pic.twitter.com/cybaNa9GX1 — . (@obrienvm24) September 5, 2023

Ella Thomas

Ella Thomas will always show up and show out ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/6fSVD61nfd — Mandy 🌚 (@Mhandy__) September 5, 2023

Holly Willoughby

Samie Elishi

Stacey Solomon