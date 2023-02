The Grammy Awards are one of the biggest showbiz events of the year, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

The 2023 awards show took place in Los Angeles on Sunday and ahead of the ceremony, stars stepped out in serious style on the red carpet.

Here are our favourite looks from the night:

Bebe Rexha

Anitta

Lizzo

Charli D’Amelio

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles

Camila Cabello

Jennifer Lopez

Paris Hilton