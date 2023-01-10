Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globes is taking place in Los Angeles tonight.
Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Stars like Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Ana de Armas pulled out all the stops for the red carpet event.
Check out our favourite looks from the night below:
Jenna Ortega
Barry Keoghan
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie channels Barbie in pink at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/JbN7MSqzJz pic.twitter.com/k4QR88IPXc
Jessica Chastain
Lily James
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is simply stunning at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/JbN7MSqzJz pic.twitter.com/JBjTxfEKql
Ana de Armas
