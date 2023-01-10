Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globes is taking place in Los Angeles tonight.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stars like Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Ana de Armas pulled out all the stops for the red carpet event.

Check out our favourite looks from the night below:

Jenna Ortega

Barry Keoghan

Margot Robbie

Jessica Chastain

Lily James

Selena Gomez

Ana de Armas

