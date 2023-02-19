Ad
Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 BAFTAs

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The 2023 British Film and Television Awards took place in London on Sunday night.

The star-studded awards show, hosted by actor Richard E Grant and presenter Alison Hammond, were held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Ahead of the ceremony, some famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

HoYeon Jung

Nicola Coughlan 

Vick Hope

Florence Pugh

Lily James

Jodie Turner-Smith

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Kate Middleton

Angela Bassett

Anya Taylor-Joy

Ana de Armas

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

