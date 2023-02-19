Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 BAFTAs

The 2023 British Film and Television Awards took place in London on Sunday night.
The star-studded awards show, hosted by actor Richard E Grant and presenter Alison Hammond, were held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.
Ahead of the ceremony, some famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.
Here are some of our favourite looks:
HoYeon Jung
Hoyeon Jung attends the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/jDVIRNhf4L
— @21metgala (@21metgala) February 19, 2023
Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan for the 2023 BAFTAs via British Vogue pic.twitter.com/kv2gGjZ22r
— out of context bridgerton (@NoContxtBton) February 19, 2023
Vick Hope
Vick Hope at the #BAFTA2023 pic.twitter.com/fBwAXw6uO6
— linda (@itgirlenergy) February 19, 2023
Florence Pugh
🚨 Florence Pugh delivering yet another iconic look at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Rv88EghzAW
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023
Lily James
Lily James & Austin Butler together at the #EEBAFTAs is a dream 😍 pic.twitter.com/v60aY3WNOd
— The Hook (@thehook) February 19, 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/aoXEVsJj9j
— @21metgala (@21metgala) February 19, 2023
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/eUZ6t9TnyO
— @21metgala (@21metgala) February 19, 2023
Kate Middleton
Here they are!
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at the 2023 BAFTAs🤩 pic.twitter.com/cGa5ls9DCF
— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) February 19, 2023
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/tBq8CWVcHb
— @21metgala (@21metgala) February 19, 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy
anya taylor joy on the #EEBAFTAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/6wZZMFRGwA
— best of anya taylor-joy (@anyafolders) February 19, 2023
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1xOooPG2zD
— Films To Films (@FilmstoFilms_) February 19, 2023