Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 BAFTAs

The 2023 British Film and Television Awards took place in London on Sunday night.

The star-studded awards show, hosted by actor Richard E Grant and presenter Alison Hammond, were held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Ahead of the ceremony, some famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

HoYeon Jung

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan for the 2023 BAFTAs via British Vogue pic.twitter.com/kv2gGjZ22r — out of context bridgerton (@NoContxtBton) February 19, 2023

Vick Hope

Florence Pugh

🚨 Florence Pugh delivering yet another iconic look at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Rv88EghzAW — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Lily James

Lily James & Austin Butler together at the #EEBAFTAs is a dream 😍 pic.twitter.com/v60aY3WNOd — The Hook (@thehook) February 19, 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Kate Middleton

Here they are! The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at the 2023 BAFTAs🤩 pic.twitter.com/cGa5ls9DCF — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) February 19, 2023

Angela Bassett

Anya Taylor-Joy

anya taylor joy on the #EEBAFTAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/6wZZMFRGwA — best of anya taylor-joy (@anyafolders) February 19, 2023

Ana de Armas