Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2022 GRAMMY Awards

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The 2022 GRAMMY Awards, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, took place on Sunday night.

Ahead of the star-studded ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Here are our favourite looks from the night:

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Saweetie

Megan Thee Stallion

BTS 

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

SZA

