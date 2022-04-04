Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2022 GRAMMY Awards

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, took place on Sunday night.
Ahead of the star-studded ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.
Here are our favourite looks from the night:
Dua Lipa
Can we take a MOMENT to appreciate Dua Lipa in this look ? 😍🔥#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Mlt5wghj3v
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo is here 😍
The drivers license singer is up for 7 awards 🌟 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pbvHBEtbTR
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022
Doja Cat
It’s #GRAMMYs red carpet time 😍
Doja Cat is kicking off the red carpet in style 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ksJziujRU0
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022
Lady Gaga
The stunning Lady Gaga 🖤🤍 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZAixdFJQVO
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 4, 2022
Saweetie
Saweetie IS the moment 💕 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aMlLSx2cGb
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion
Thee Hot Girl ❤️🔥
Megan Thee Stallion has just arrived at the #GRAMMYs ✨ pic.twitter.com/X70g5cHkDj
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022
BTS
BTS on the #GRAMMYs red carpet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qzusJ7l19x
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022
Justin and Hailey Bieber
The Biebers 😍❤️🔥 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6c4lUmANn2
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kravis have made their #GRAMMYs red carpet debut as a couple 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xZlgJtIz8i
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 4, 2022
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Couple goals 🥰
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looking incredible on the #GRAMMYs red carpet 💗 pic.twitter.com/4shPBmpgHk
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022
SZA
She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she IS the moment 😍
SZA has arrived at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cm3ek1GdDt
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 4, 2022