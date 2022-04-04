Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2022 GRAMMY Awards

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, took place on Sunday night.

Ahead of the star-studded ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Here are our favourite looks from the night:

Dua Lipa

Can we take a MOMENT to appreciate Dua Lipa in this look ? 😍🔥#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Mlt5wghj3v — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is here 😍 The drivers license singer is up for 7 awards 🌟 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pbvHBEtbTR — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022

Doja Cat

It’s #GRAMMYs red carpet time 😍 Doja Cat is kicking off the red carpet in style 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ksJziujRU0 — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022

Lady Gaga

Saweetie

Megan Thee Stallion

Thee Hot Girl ❤️‍🔥 Megan Thee Stallion has just arrived at the #GRAMMYs ✨ pic.twitter.com/X70g5cHkDj — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022

BTS

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kravis have made their #GRAMMYs red carpet debut as a couple 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xZlgJtIz8i — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 4, 2022

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Couple goals 🥰 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looking incredible on the #GRAMMYs red carpet 💗 pic.twitter.com/4shPBmpgHk — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 3, 2022

SZA

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she IS the moment 😍 SZA has arrived at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cm3ek1GdDt — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 4, 2022