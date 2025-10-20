Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Our favourite looks from The Pride of Britain Awards 2025

Paige Turley, Tasha Ghouri and Carol Voderman
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

The Pride of Britain Awards 2025 took place on Monday at Grosvenor House in London.

The annual event celebrates the UK’s unsung heroes and the achievements of remarkable people who have helped to make the world a better place.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of well-known faces stepped out on the red carpet in some stunning outfits.

Check out our favourite looks from the night below:

Gabby Allen

Tasha Ghouri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

Ashley James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames)

Liberty Poole

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liberty (@libertypoolex)

Yasmin Pettet and Shakira Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Carol Vorderman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Paige Turley

Paige Turley | Instagram

Leanne Quigley 

Leanne Quigley | Instagram

 

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL