Our favourite looks from The Pride of Britain Awards 2025

The Pride of Britain Awards 2025 took place on Monday at Grosvenor House in London.
The annual event celebrates the UK’s unsung heroes and the achievements of remarkable people who have helped to make the world a better place.
Ahead of the awards show, a host of well-known faces stepped out on the red carpet in some stunning outfits.
Check out our favourite looks from the night below:
Gabby Allen
View this post on Instagram
Tasha Ghouri
View this post on Instagram
Ashley James
View this post on Instagram
Liberty Poole
View this post on Instagram
Yasmin Pettet and Shakira Khan
View this post on Instagram
Carol Vorderman
View this post on Instagram
Paige Turley
Leanne Quigley
Ad