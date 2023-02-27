Our favourite looks from the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The style stakes were raised as a host of famous faces stepped out on the red carpet ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The awards show took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with A-listers such as Zendaya, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge and more in attendance.

Here are some of our favourite looks from this year’s event:

Zendaya

Jessica Chastain

Amanda Seyfried

Jenna Ortega

Paul Mescal

Julia Garner

Austin Butler

Ana de Armas

Cara Delevingne

Ashley Park

Kathryn Newton

