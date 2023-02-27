Our favourite looks from the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The style stakes were raised as a host of famous faces stepped out on the red carpet ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The awards show took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with A-listers such as Zendaya, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge and more in attendance.
Here are some of our favourite looks from this year’s event:
Zendaya
View this post on Instagram
Jessica Chastain
View this post on Instagram
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried at the #SAGAwards. https://t.co/SZFIjmuN2u pic.twitter.com/HdtXQXfqfG
— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2023
Jenna Ortega
View this post on Instagram
Paul Mescal
View this post on Instagram
Julia Garner
View this post on Instagram
Austin Butler
View this post on Instagram
Ana de Armas
View this post on Instagram
Cara Delevingne
View this post on Instagram
Ashley Park
View this post on Instagram
Kathryn Newton
View this post on Instagram
Ad