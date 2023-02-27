Ad
Our favourite looks from the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The style stakes were raised as a host of famous faces stepped out on the red carpet ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The awards show took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with A-listers such as Zendaya, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge and more in attendance.

Here are some of our favourite looks from this year’s event:

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Jessica Chastain

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Amanda Seyfried

Jenna Ortega 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Paul Mescal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Julia Garner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Austin Butler

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Ana de Armas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Cara Delevingne  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Ashley Park 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Kathryn Newton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

