Our favourite looks from the 2025 EMMY Awards

The 2024 EMMY Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14th.
The stars of the top television shows took to the red carpet ahead of the show, going all out with the fashion.
As they hit the carpet in style, we’ve put together some of our favourite looks – take a look:
Colin Farrell
Sharon Horgan
LISA
Jennifer Coolidge
Ruth Negga
Aimee Lou Wood
Selena Gomez
Jenna Ortega
Pedro Pascal
Meghan Fahy
Sydney Sweeney
Evan Peters
