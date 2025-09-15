Our favourite looks from the 2025 EMMY Awards

The 2024 EMMY Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14th.

The stars of the top television shows took to the red carpet ahead of the show, going all out with the fashion.

As they hit the carpet in style, we’ve put together some of our favourite looks – take a look:

Colin Farrell

Sharon Horgan

LISA

Jennifer Coolidge

Ruth Negga

Aimee Lou Wood

Selena Gomez

Jenna Ortega

Pedro Pascal

Meghan Fahy

Sydney Sweeney

Evan Peters

