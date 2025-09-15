Ad
Our favourite looks from the 2025 EMMY Awards

The 2025 Emmys
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The 2024 EMMY Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14th.

The stars of the top television shows took to the red carpet ahead of the show, going all out with the fashion.

As they hit the carpet in style, we’ve put together some of our favourite looks – take a look:

Colin Farrell

 

Sharon Horgan

 

LISA

 

Jennifer Coolidge 

 

Ruth Negga

 

Aimee Lou Wood

 

Selena Gomez

 

Jenna Ortega

Pedro Pascal

 

Meghan Fahy

Sydney Sweeney

 

Evan Peters

 

