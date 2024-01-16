Our favourite looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards

The 75th annual Emmy Awards took place on Monday, January 15, after being postponed due to the writer’s strikes.
The awards ceremony, which was originally meant to go ahead back in September, honoured the best in television from June 1, 2022 until May 31, 2023.
As expected, the nominees pulled out all the stops with their looks on the red carpet – with the likes of Selena Gomez, Riley Keogh, and Jenna Ortega stealing the show.
Check out our favourite looks from the night below:
Selena Gomez
Riley Keogh
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega looking good at the #Emmys2024 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/CnxvTm998C
Hannah Waddingham
Suki Waterhouse
Jeremy Allen White
Camila Morrone
