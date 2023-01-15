Our favourite looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards are taking place in Los Angeles tonight.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet – and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks.

Take a look:

Claire Foy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Anya Taylor-Joy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lily James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Chelsea Handler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Angela Bassett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Milly Alcock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Madelyn Cline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Michelle Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Quinta Brunson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Sadie Sink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Julia Roberts