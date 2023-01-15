Our favourite looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards are taking place in Los Angeles tonight.
Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet – and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks.
Take a look:
Claire Foy
Anya Taylor-Joy
Lily James
Chelsea Handler
Angela Bassett
Milly Alcock
Madelyn Cline
Michelle Williams
Quinta Brunson
Sadie Sink
Julia Roberts
