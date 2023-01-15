Ad
Our favourite looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards are taking place in Los Angeles tonight.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet – and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks.

Take a look:

Claire Foy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Anya Taylor-Joy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lily James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chelsea Handler

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Angela Bassett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Milly Alcock

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Madelyn Cline 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Michelle Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Quinta Brunson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sadie Sink

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Julia Roberts

 

