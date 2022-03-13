Our favourite looks from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards are taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles tonight.
The awards show, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer honours the best movies and television of the last year, chosen by more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists who make up the Critics’ Choice Association.
Ahead of the show, a host of stars stepped out on the red carpet in style.
Here are some of our favourite looks:
Lady Gaga
Selena Gomez
Elizabeth Olsen
Nicole Byer
Jamie Dornan
Zoey Deutch
Kristen Stewart
HoYeon Jung
Elle Fanning
elle fanning at the critics choice awards 2022 pic.twitter.com/xsSpgJ4IAK
— best of elle (@bestofmaryelle) March 13, 2022
