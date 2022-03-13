Our favourite looks from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards are taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles tonight.

The awards show, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer honours the best movies and television of the last year, chosen by more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists who make up the Critics’ Choice Association.

Ahead of the show, a host of stars stepped out on the red carpet in style.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

Lady Gaga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Selena Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Elizabeth Olsen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Nicole Byer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jamie Dornan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Zoey Deutch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Kristen Stewart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

HoYeon Jung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Elle Fanning

elle fanning at the critics choice awards 2022 pic.twitter.com/xsSpgJ4IAK — best of elle (@bestofmaryelle) March 13, 2022