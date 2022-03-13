Ad
Our favourite looks from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The 2022 Critics Choice Awards are taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles tonight.

The awards show, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer honours the best movies and television of the last year, chosen by more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists who make up the Critics’ Choice Association.

Ahead of the show, a host of stars stepped out on the red carpet in style.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

Lady Gaga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Selena Gomez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Elizabeth Olsen 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Nicole Byer 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jamie Dornan 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Zoey Deutch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Kristen Stewart

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

HoYeon Jung

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Elle Fanning

