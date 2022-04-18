The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert over the weekend.

Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and a host of other stars took to the stage to perform in front of hundreds of thousands of festival goers.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite celeb looks from Weekend 1 of Coachella 2022.

Take a look:

Vanessa Hudgens

They don’t call her the Queen of Coachella for nothing.

For day one of the 2022 festival, Vanessa Hudgens wore a custom creation by designer Natalia Fedner.

The statement piece, which was handcrafted from more than 900 feet of linked chain, was styled up with a cut-out swimsuit underneath, combat boots, straw hat and a Valentino handbag.

For day two, the actress wore an all fuschia pink ensemble including wide leg trousers, a pink bikini top, a flowing kaftan and matching hat.

Commenting on her looks, one fan wrote: “The Queen of Coachella is backkkk 🔥”

Another commented: “I love all your fits queen Coachella is your element.”

Maura Higgins

A host of Irish stars jetted over to the US to attend this year’s Coachella, including former Love Islander Maura Higgins.

For day one, the Longford native wowed in a custom-made burnt orange outfit, with a feathered belt and brown thigh high cowboy boots.

Maura completed the look by wearing a fiery red wig, which was styled to be poker straight by her hairdresser Carl.

Maura headed to the Revolve festival for day two, where she wore another striking wig.

The Glow Up Ireland ditched her signature brunette locks for a short blonde wig with a fringe.

She paired the wig with some denim jeans, a white crop top and some killer white boots.

Millie Court

Another Love Islander who headed to Coachella this year was 2021 winner Millie Court.

For her first look, the 25-year-old took inspiration from Christina Aguilera in the 2000s, adding some black extensions to her blonde wavy hair and wearing a black and white crop top with a matching mini skirt.

She then channeled Britney Spears for day two, taking inspiration from her iconic 2001 Annual American Music Awards double denim outfit.

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne is a German fashion blogger who has a whopping 4.2million followers on Instagram.

The 33-year-old wore an incredible dress by GCDS on day one of Coachella, along with a statement necklace by DYLANLEX.

She then transformed into a golden goddess for day two of the festival, wearing a golden crop top with a pair of matching shorts and incredible lace up heels.

Dominique Nugent

Dominique Nugent stunned in a white two-piece, which she paired with a unique headband and mermaid curls, for Coachella day one.

The Irish influencer completed her look with a pair of brown cowboy boots.

For day two, she stepped out in a sparkly bodysuit with a pair of white knee-high boots and wore her hair in gorgeous, bouncy curls.

We can’t wait to see more Coachella looks next weekend!