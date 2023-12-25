Oti Mabuse welcomes first child with husband Marius Lepure

Oti Mabuse has welcomed her first child with her husband Marius Lepure.

The former Strictly professional shared the exciting news via Instagram on Christmas Day.

Posting a photo of her and Marius doting over their newborn, she wrote: “Merry Christmas 🎄 Wishing you all a wonderful festive season 🙏🏾💕 and special memories with loved ones.”

A host of Oti’s famous friends wished them well in the comments section, including Dianne Buswell who wrote: “Congratulations beautiful ❤️.”

Comedian Katherine Ryan commented, “HELLO WELCOME BABY 😍😍😍😍😍,” while TV presenter Rylan Clark penned, “Oh gyal congratsssssss!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Oti and Marius announced they were expecting a baby on August 26.

In a post shared on Instagram, the dancer wrote: “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family .”

“We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for .”

Oti continued to write: “We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus leo 😍🐶.”

“It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way… Christmas is about to get even louder 😂.”

Oti and Marius have been married since 2014.

The South African dancer is best known as a former Strictly Come Dancing pro, having won the contest in both 2019 and 2020 with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey respectively.