Oti Mabuse to host brand new ITV dating show

Oti Mabuse has been announced as the host of a brand new ITV dating show, Romeo & Duet.

The Strictly Come Dancing star will preside over the musical matchmaking as single love seekers stand on a breathtaking balcony and are serenaded by potential love matches that they can hear, but not see.

The seven-part prime time series, due for broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub later this year, gives its singers just one song to entice a singleton down from the balcony. Only then will the two come face-to-face for the first time.

The newly formed couple will then head off on a duet-date to learn, you’ve guessed it, a duet, before returning later in the show to perform that duet in the ultimate romantic love battle; a singing competition against the other couples to be crowned the winners.

Oti, who will also join Dancing On Ice as a judge later this month, said: “I’m so excited to be part of Romeo & Duet. It’s always been a dream of mine to host so this is a real pinch me moment, and it’s a blessing for me to finally be able to share this news.”

“I honestly can’t wait to get started! It’s about love with a little bit of a twist and showcase of talent, it’s fresh and fun, and I hope everyone’s going to love it as much as I do.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said “Romeo & Duet is a fun twist on the dating show format, and Oti Mabuse is the perfect choice to host this entertaining cross between music and matchmaking.”

Mel Crawford, Founder of Goat Films, said: “Oti’s talent has been bouncing off our screens for years and we are delighted to be working with her. Here at Goat Films, we are over the moon to be the first production company that is putting her front and centre of her own prime time entertainment show, exactly where she deserves to be.”

You can apply to take part in the show here.