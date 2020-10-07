Orlando Bloom reveals what feature his newborn daughter inherited from Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has revealed what feature his newborn daughter has inherited from Katy Perry.

The couple welcome their first child together in August, naming the newborn Daisy Dove Bloom.

Although they have yet to shared a photograph of the baby, Orlando described her appearance to chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen said to the actor: “That is a cute baby. Katy sent me a picture and it really looks exactly…well the eyes look like her, don’t you think?”

Agreeing, Orlando responded: “But it was funny because when she first came out I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me’. And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect.

“But then she sort of look like my mom,” he added, “So then I got a little confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom…who’s she gonna look like next?”

Ellen joked: “Maybe me.”

Katy and Orlando shared the news of Daisy’s birth with UNICEF, the organisation they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they wrote at the time. Katy and Orlando broke up in February 2017, before they reconciled in April the following year, and became engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

