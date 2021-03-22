The couple welcomed their first child together last August

Orlando Bloom gets candid about his sex life with fiancée Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has spoken candidly about his sex life with his fiancée Katy Perry.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and welcomed their first child together in August last year.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Hollywood actor was asked: “How often do you have sex?”, to which the 44-year-old replied: “Not enough – we just had a baby, though.”

In the same interview, the Pirates of the Caribbean star gushed over the “loves of his life”, who he said were his son Flynn, daughter Daisy Dove, dog Mighty and, “of course”, his fiancée Katy.

The news comes after the A-list couple sparked rumours they secretly got married, after Katy was spotted wearing a gold band on her left ring finger last week.

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012, while Orlando was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013.

Orlando and Miranda share a 9-year-old son named Flynn, while Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.