Oprah Winfrey reveals special Christmas present she received from Meghan Markle

The popular talk show host is a famous neighbour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Oprah Winfrey has revealed the special Christmas present she received from Meghan Markle.

The popular talk show host is a famous neighbour of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, who moved into a $14.7 million mansion in Santa Barbara in June.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the 66-year-old uploaded a video of a special hamper she had received from her royal neighbour, which contained products from a company the Duchess of Sussex is investing in.

Oprah captioned the post: “On the first day of Christmas my neighbour ‘M’ sent to me…a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

The products are from Santana Barbara-based company Clevr Blends, which has a range of lattes that come in powder form, including the world’s first instant oatmilk latte.

In a statement to Fortune on Monday, Meghan revealed she was investing it the company, founded by Hannah Mendoza.

The 39-year-old said: “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.”

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness.

“I believe in her and I believe in her company,” the mother-of-one added.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their roles as senior royals, revealing they would be becoming “financially independent”.

Back in September, the couple confirmed their partnership with Netflix, which is said to be worth $100 million (£75m).