Oprah Winfrey responds to rumours Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make her Lilibet’s godmother

The couple welcomed their second child earlier this month

Oprah Winfrey has responded to rumours Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ask her to be godmother to their daughter Lilibet.

The 67-year-old has a close relationship with the couple, and lives near their home in Montecito, California.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the chat show host shut down speculation she’ll be godmother to Harry and Meghan’s second child.

“I don’t need to be a godmother, I’m a godmother by default,” Oprah said.

“I’m a neighbour, I’m a friend and all that, you probably need someone younger to be the godmother.”

Oprah also revealed she “loved” the name Lilibet Diana, and said she would “send them something really special” for Father’s Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4.

Their daughter is affectionately named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother Princess Diana.

A statement on behalf of the Sussexes’ read: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie, on May 6, 2019.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the royal family last year and relocated to California, where they currently reside.

